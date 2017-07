Police: Man threatening suicide taken into custody in McKinley Park

A person was taken into custody after threatening to kill himself early Tuesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers took the male into custody about 1:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Hermitage after he threatened suicide, according to Chicago Police. No injuries were reported.

A police source said a SWAT team was called to the incident, but the person was taken into custody before they arrived.