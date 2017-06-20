Police: Man tied woman up in semi cab, sexually assaulted her

A man has been charged with tying a woman up in the cab of his semi truck and sexually assaulting her Sunday night in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Tanay D. Caruth, 52, was charged with kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint, criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery, according to Bolingbrook police.

At 7:05 p.m. Sunday, someone called 911 to report that a woman had been tied up and battered, then the call disconnected, police said.

The call was made from Frontage Road and Veterans Parkway in Bolingbrook. Officers responded and found Caruth and four small children in the lot in the 600 block of West South Frontage Road.

Caruth said there were no problems and he was just there with his kids, police said. However, officers learned the victim was in the semi’s cab.

Officers knocked on the cab and heard the woman yelling from inside, police said. They entered the cab and found the female with her wrists tied up.

Police said Caruth tied up the victim, choked her and sexually assaulted her inside the cab of the semi. Caruth and the victim knew each other, but police did not say how.

She was taken to a hospital, and Caruth and the children were taken to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The children were later turned over to the woman’s family, and DCFS was notified.

Caruth, a Crest Hill resident, was ordered held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bond, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.