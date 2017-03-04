Police: Man tried sexually assaulting woman, 63, in Bridgeport

Police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman Monday night in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

About 8:20 p.m., the man grabbed a 63-year-old woman from behind, pulled her pants down and groped her in the 2600 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police. He then fled the scene.

The man was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 250-pound Hispanic man between 45 and 50 years old, police said. He had short black hair and a light brown complexion and wore a black jacket with camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8380.