Police: Man tried to drag woman to car in Elgin

A man has been charged with trying to pull a woman into a car Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

A woman called officers at 5:19 p.m. to the 0-100 block of South Crystal Avenue, according to a statement from Elgin police. She told them she had been walking when a man she didn’t know walked up, grabbed her by the arm and started pulling her toward a car.

The woman managed to fight the man off, run away and call for help, police said. She gave investigators a description o the vehicle and suspect.

Patrol officers later located the vehicle and took 22-year-old Mario A. Esqueda into custody, police said. Esqueda, who lives in Elgin, was charged with a felony count of unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor count of battery.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday, but further information was not immediately available.