Police: Man tried to lure 11-year-old boy on Northwest Side

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening on the Northwest Side.

The boy was on the phone with a relative about 6 p.m. and stopped at the corner of Christiana and Bryn Mawr when the man approached him, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The man told the boy he could help him find his relative, and told him to walk with him to the restaurant.

The boy said no and rode away on his bicycle, police said. The man walked away heading east on Bryn Mawr.

The boy told his older brother about the incident, and his brother called 911, police said.

The man was described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic man with a thin build and black hair worn in a ponytail, police said. The man, about 30 years old, was wearing a yellow baseball cap and a blue T-shirt.