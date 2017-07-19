Police: Man tried to lure 13-year-old girl in Chinatown

Police are looking for a person who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl Tuesday in the Chinatown neighborhood.

The male was driving a black SUV between 7:30 p.m. 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West 24th Place when he approached the girl from behind and asked if she needed a ride, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

When she declined, he continued telling her to get in the car, police said. The girl ran away, and the suspect turned left at Wallace before heading north toward Archer.

The suspect was described as a heavyset, white male with a fair complexion, green eyes and dirty-blond stubble, police said. He was wearing a black baseball hat with a red brim, and did not have any visible tattoos or piercings.

He was driving a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac, with tinted windows and a silver trim, police said. The vehicle had no noticeable logos, stickers or damage. The license plate number was unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.