Police: Man tried to lure 4 boys to van in Gresham

Police are searching for a man who attempted to lure four boys into his van Friday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the man drove up to the young boys in the 1000 block of West 75th Street and asked them if they wanted a ride, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, thought to be between 23 and 27 years old, with an olive complexion, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, police said. The van is described as a 2000 white Chevrolet with an Illinois license plate of AG96771.

Anyone with information on the attempted child abduction should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.