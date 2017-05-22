Police: Man tried to lure 6-year-old girl to car on NW Side

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 6-year-old girl to a car Sunday evening in the Union Ridge neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The girl spotted a car pull up to her about 5:20 p.m. while she was running south in the 5400 block of North Neenah, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The white man driving the vehicle said, “Are you ok? Do you want some candy? Come to the car and get in.” When the driver became aware of the girl’s brother’s presence, he drove away east, police said. The girl went home with her two brothers and told her mother, who then called 911.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 50 and 60 years old, with a bald head with gray hair on the sides, police said. He was wearing prescription eye glasses and a gray t-shirt. The car is described as a silver or gray, four-door Nissan.

Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.