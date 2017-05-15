Police: Man tried to lure 8-year-old girl to school playground

Police issued a community alert Sunday for a man who tried to lure an 8-year-old girl to a school playground in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The girl was riding her bike about 9:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Long Avenue when the man approached her and said, “Meet by the park, I will be there,” pointing to the park located at Howe Elementary School, 720 N. Lorel Ave., according to an alert from Chicago Police. The girl then rode her bike home and the man walked south on Long Avenue and west on Huron Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 55-year-old black man, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing an orange shirt, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be directed to tipsoft.com.