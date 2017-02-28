Police: Man tried to lure girls from Old Town school

Chicago Police are looking for a man who accosted three girls outside an Old Town neighborhood school Monday afternoon on the Near North Side.

About 12:30 p.m., the man, thought to be in his 50s, was walking north in the 1300 block of North Wells when he made “inappropriate remarks” to the girls and tried to lure them toward him, according to a police alert. The girls were at school at the Franklin Fine Arts Center, 225 W. Evergreen Ave.

The man is described as black, about 6-feet tall, missing his two front teeth and wearing a red jacket, black hat, dark gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8380.