Police: Man tried to lure girls into van near Bronzeville school

Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to lure two teenage girls into his minivan near a Bronzeville school Saturday afternoon on the South Side.

About 1 p.m., the girls, ages 13 and 14, were walking near in the 600 block of East 62nd Street near Fuller Elementary School when a gray minivan pulled up near them, according to a police alert issued Wednesday.

The driver waved at the girls and gestured for them to approach, as he followed them for about three blocks, police said. He then took off north on Cottage Grove.

He is described as a black male with a ponytail and brown eyes. Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.