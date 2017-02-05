Police: Man tried to lure teen girl into car in Austin

A man tried to lure a teenage girl into a car Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 16-year-old girl was walking north on Long Avenue from Division Street at 9:12 p.m. when she noticed a man following her in a small, red four-door car, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The driver called out to the girl, trying to get her attention.

He then pulled the car over, got out and walked toward the girl while brandishing a knife, police said. She ran away to her home and told her mother, who called 911.

The girl told investigators she believed there was a second person in the car and that she saw what may have been the same car and driver before near Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Road, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, according to police. He was clean-shaven with dark hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black baseball cap with rhinestones on the top, a red jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.