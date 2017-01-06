Police: Man tried to rob Aurora pizzeria at gunpoint

A regular customer who frequented a pizza restaurant in west suburban Aurora has been charged with trying to rob the business at gunpoint last month, police said.

Sean W. Bastert, 21, faces one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the May 18 incident, according to Aurora police.

About 12:05 a.m., a man with his head covered walked into the pizzeria in the first block of West New York Street, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money, police said. The employee ran to the back of the business and hid. A second employee, who was already in the back, ran outside.

The suspect, identified as Bastert, left without any proceeds, police said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators interviewed the two employees and learned that Bastert was a regular customer, police said. They also reviewed video surveillance systems and received at least one anonymous tip that implicated Bastert.

He was arrested without incident on May 26 at his Aurora home, police said.

Bastert has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $50,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on June 7.