Police: Man tried to rob Batavia gas station

A man tried to rob a gas station Sunday morning in west suburban Batavia.

The man entered the Shell station at 108 N. Batavia Ave. just after 7 a.m. while the employee was in the back room, according to Batavia police. He went behind the counter and tried to access the register, and when the clerk returned, he demanded she open the register.

The clerk called police and the man ran from the station and headed north without stealing anything, police said. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

He is described as a white man between 18 and 25, about 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with scruffy facial hair and a deep, husky voice, police said. He was wearing a black zippered sweatshirt with the hood up, dark jeans, white t-shirt, black Nike tennis shoes, sunglasses and headband-type ear warmer across his nose and mouth.

Anyone with information should call Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.