Police: Man tried to take video of girl changing clothes at Target

A northwest suburban man who tried to take cellphone video of a girl trying on clothes at a Target store in Palatine was captured himself when store cameras caught him running out.

Just before 4 p.m. on March 26, police were called to the Target store at 679 E. Dundee Rd. in Palatine, where a juvenile girl reported the incident, according to Palatine police.

She told police she was in the fitting room when she saw a cell phone being held under the door. When she screamed, the man ran out of the store.

But police said surveillance photos of the suspect were released to the public, and photos and a description were provided to Target employees.

Several weeks later, an anonymous tip identified 38 year-old Michael Ocenas, of the 1400 block of Sandy Pass in Lake Zurich, as the offender, police said.

He was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of unauthorized video recording, both felonies, police said. After a bond hearing Friday, he was being held in the Cook County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

His next court appearance will be June 1 in Rolling Meadows.