Police: Man, two teenagers burglarized vehicles in Skokie

A man and two teenage boys were arrested last week after they burglarized several vehicles in north suburban Skokie, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. on March 27 to a call of a burglary to a vehicle in the 7500 block of Keystone Avenue, according to Skokie police. The victim heard noises coming form outside his home and, when he looked out a front window, he spotted a male standing near the back of his vehicle, holding items from his vehicle, while two other people were inside the vehicle.

The officers found 18-year-old Juan J. Lopez and two boys, ages 16 and 17, in the 7600 block of Crawford Avenue, police said. The investigation revealed the trio had burglarized three other vehicles, all of which were unlocked, in the 4000 block of Dobson Street and the 3800 block of Birchwood Avenue.

Lopez, who lives in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side, was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. He posted bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

The boys were each cited for criminal trespass to a vehicle, referred to Cook County Juvenile Court and released to the custody of their parents, police said.