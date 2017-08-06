Police: Man wanted for looking in girl’s window in South Shore

Police are looking for a man who was caught looking through a girl’s window Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was seen “peeping into the window of a female juvenile victim” about 11 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Merrill, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. He tried to get the girl’s attention and stood on the home’s back porch before running away southbound.

The suspect was described as a 20 to 40-year-old black man with a dark complexion, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 to 190 pounds, police said. He was wearing a white baseball cap and a teal-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.