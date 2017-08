Police: Man who shot himself in leg in Austin is in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he shot himself in the leg Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 28-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in the 300 block of North Laramie at 8:46 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.