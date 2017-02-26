Police: Man with dementia missing from Edgewater

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man with dementia missing from the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side since Saturday night.

Samuel Long, who likes to go for walks around his home, is missing from the area of West Berwyn and North Kenmore avenues, according to an endangered missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was last seen about 10:30 p.m. walking in the 5400 block of North Lincoln and may need medical attention, police said.

Long is described as a 140-pound, 5-foot-10 black man with brown eyes, black hair with a receding hairline, a mustache, chin facial hair and a dark complexion, police said. He was wearing a baseball cap, plaid 3/4 sleeve shirt or jacket, brown khaki pants and gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Long’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.