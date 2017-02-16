Police: Man with gun robbing Far South Side businesses

Chicago Police are warning Far South Siders after three armed robberies were reported in the last month.

A man armed with a chrome handgun enters a business, orders the victims to the ground, and takes property from them and money from the register, according to a community alert from Area South detectives. In one of the robberies, he approached a victim on the street and demanded property at gunpoint.

The robberies happened:

at 6:53 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 11400 block of South Stewart;

at 6 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 11600 block of South Halsted; and

at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 600 block of West 119th Street.

The suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 25 , 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and 150-175 pounds with a medium to dark brown complexion and short hair, police said. He has a tattoo on his head and wears a scarf to cover his face.

He leaves the scene on a bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.