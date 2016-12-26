Police: Man with gun takes drugs, cash from Willowbrook Walgreens

Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a Walgreens store Monday morning in southwest suburban Willowbrook.

At 9:10 a.m., the man walked into the store at Route 83 and 91st Street, went to the pharmacy and handed a note to an employee demanding money and narcotics, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

When another customer walked up to the pharmacy during the robbery, the robber brandished a handgun and took the customer’s wallet, police said.

He left the store after getting the drugs and drove away in a maroon four-door vehicle westbound on 91st Street toward Clarendon Hills Road, police said.

He is described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10, wearing a dark hooded jacket with the letters “AERO” printed in white across the chest, and a light blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information should call the DuPage County sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.