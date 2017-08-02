Police: Man with gun tried to rob Tinley Park leasing office

A man with a gun tried to rob a leasing office Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

At 11:09 a.m., the man entered the apartment complex’s leasing office in the 15900 block of Centerway Walk and pointed a handgun at an employee before demanding money, according to Tinley Park police.

The employee told the man she didn’t have any money and advised him to leave because there were many workers and cameras in the building, police said. He walked away.

The suspect was described as black man, about 20 years old, 6-foot-tall and 160 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with fur trim and dark jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 444-5300.