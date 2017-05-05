Police: Markham cop shoots driver who dragged him from stop

A police officer in south suburban Markham shot a person who tried to speed away from a traffic stop early Friday, dragging the officer, police said.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of 167th Street and Western Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers pulled over a vehicle and asked the driver to step out, Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said in an email.

Instead, he tried to drive away, dragging the officer with him, Sanders said. The officer then shot him.

They were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.