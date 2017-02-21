Police: Masked men commit two robberies in West Garfield Park

Police are warning West Side residents of two masked men who committed two robberies last week in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The masked suspects approach victims, announce a robbery and take property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.

Both robberies happened Feb. 15, police said. The first happened at 9:23 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue; and the the second at 10:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Arthington.

The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 25, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.