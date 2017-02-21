Police are warning West Side residents of two masked men who committed two robberies last week in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The masked suspects approach victims, announce a robbery and take property, according to a community alert from Area North detectives.
Both robberies happened Feb. 15, police said. The first happened at 9:23 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue; and the the second at 10:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Arthington.
The suspects are described as black men between 18 and 25, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, police said.
Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 744-8263.