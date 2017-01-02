Police: Masked suspect robs Bridgeport business

A masked suspect robbed a business Wednesday morning in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

At 10:16 a.m., the male suspect entered the business in the 3400 block of South Halsted, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register, according to Chicago Police.

He got an unknown amount of cash, then ran north to 34th Street and then east, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.