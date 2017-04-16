Police: Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-57

A man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday on I-57 on the Far South Side, police said.

The motorcyclist crashed the bike into a guardrail about 11:55 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-57 near 117th Street, according Illinois State Police Master Sgt. R.A. Caves. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. His age was not known and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

As of 1:10 a.m., all inbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic at 111th Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.