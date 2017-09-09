Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with delivery truck on NW Side

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning on the Northwest Side, police said.

The crash between the motorcyclist and a delivery truck happened just before noon at the intersection of Hiawatha and Lehigh, according to Chicago Police.

The motorcyclist was killed, police said. Additional information about the person and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.