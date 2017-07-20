Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Loop

A man died Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV in the Loop, police said.

About 4:25 p.m., the 34-year-old was riding his motorcycle west on Wacker Drive when he disobeyed a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet HHR in the 300 block of North Columbus, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the fatality.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 68-year-old woman, was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No citations were issued, police said.