Police: Motorcyclist killed in Edens Expressway crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday on the Edens Expressway on the Northwest Side, according to Illinois State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 3 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-94 near Wilson Avenue, police said.

The man, whose exact age was not known, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Outbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic in the area until about 6:30 a.m., police said.