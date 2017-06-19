Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garfield Ridge crash near Midway

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in the Southwest Side Garfield Ridge neighborhood near Midway International Airport, police said.

About 10 p.m., the 29-year-old was traveling east on a Ducati motorcycle in the 5000 block of West 55th Street when his motorcycle rear-ended a 2015 GMC Acadia that was turning east out of a parking lot, according to Chicago Police.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and into oncoming traffic, where he was then struck by a Jeep Wrangler traveling west on 55th, police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

No other injuries were reported, police said. The police Major Accident Investigations Unit was investigating.