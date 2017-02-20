Police: Motorcyclist killed in Glendale Heights crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Monday morning in northwest suburban Glendale Heights, police said.

Emergency crews responded at 11:18 a.m. to the wreck on Schmale Road north of Fullerton Avenue, according to Glendale Heights police.

The 26-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died, police said. Authorities have not released his name.

The 69-year-old woman at the wheel of the car declined medical attention for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police ask any possible witnesses to call investigators at (630) 260-6070.

Schmale Road was shut down for about three hours as crews cleared the scene.