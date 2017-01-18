Police: Multiple parked vehicles stolen on South Side

Police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts reported earlier this month on the South Side.

In each incident, victims who had left their vehicles parked on the street in residential neighborhoods returned to find that their vehicles had been stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts were reported:

On Jan. 4 in the 8700 block of South Cregier;

On Jan. 9 in the 8800 block of South Buffalo;

On Jan. 10 in the 9600 block of South Avenue M;

On Jan. 10 in the 10100 block of South Luella;

On Jan 10 in the 7900 block of South Yates; and

On Jan. 10 in the 8300 block of South Oglesby.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.