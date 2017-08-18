Police: Mundelein High coach/aide sexually assaulted student at school

An employee at a north suburban high school school sexually assaulted and abused an underage female student earlier this year, according to police.

The Department of Children and Family Services notified police on July 31 that an employee of Mundelein High School may have engaged in sexual acts with a female student the previous month, according to Mundelein police.

A subsequent investigation found the girl, between the ages of 13 and 17, had entered into a relationship with an employee at her school, police said. Details of the relationship were discovered through interviews and a review of phone records.

Investigators believe the sexual acts happened at the high school between January 1 and July 15, police said. School administrators cooperated with investigators after being made aware of the allegation.

Patrick K. Alexander, 25, of Vernon Hills, surrendered to police on August 9, police said. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all felonies.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bond, which was lowered from $1 million during a court appearance following his surrender. His next court date is set for August 23.

Alexander, who had no prior criminal history, served as an instructional aide, and basketball and football coach at Mundelein High, police said. He was placed on administrative leave pending a review by school officials.