Police: North Side man had loaded gun, skull mask, cannabis in vehicle

A man was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, cannabis, nunchucks and a skull mask in his vehicle Wednesday night in north suburban Evanston.

Kashif A. Bhatti, 33, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, according to Evanston police. He also faces a business offense of possession of cannabis and a traffic citation.

At 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Chicago Avenue after the driver failed to use a turn signal, police said.

As the officers approached the vehicle, they smelled burnt cannabis, and as they spoke with Bhatti, he was shifting around, speaking quickly and his hands were shaking, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing three grams of cannabis, a metal pipe, a set of nunchucks, a ski mask, gloves, two folding knives, a loaded Beretta .40 caliber handgun in a holster, and a plastic Halloween-type skull mask, police said.

Bhatti, of the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side, was taken into custody, police said. His passenger was released without being charged.