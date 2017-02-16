A man armed with a gun is believed to have robbed two businesses on the same day in early February on the Northwest Side.
The first robbery happened about 8:45 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 4700 block of North Bernard, Chicago Police said in a business alert Thursday. The second robbery happened about a half hour later in the 3600 block of North Elston.
In both cases, the man entered the business, showed a gun to a store employee and took property, police said. He was described as between 20 and 30 years old, black, about 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds. He was wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.