Police: NW Side businesses robbed at gunpoint

Police released images Thursday of a man who robbed two Northwest Side business on Feb. 2 | Chicago Police

A man armed with a gun is believed to have robbed two businesses on the same day in early February on the Northwest Side.

The first robbery happened about 8:45 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 4700 block of North Bernard, Chicago Police said in a business alert Thursday. The second robbery happened about a half hour later in the 3600 block of North Elston.

In both cases, the man entered the business, showed a gun to a store employee and took property, police said. He was described as between 20 and 30 years old, black, about 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds. He was wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.