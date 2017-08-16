Police offering $2K reward for info about Tinley Park home invasion

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for information about a home invasion that happened late Saturday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Just before midnight, three men armed with handguns broke into a single-family home through an open garage door and demanded cellphones, electronics and cash from the people inside, according to Tinley Park police. The men locked the homeowners and several juveniles in the basement before driving off.

The Illinois State Crime Commission is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Tinley Park Police Investigation Department at (708) 444-5300.