Police on scene of ‘suspicious death of baby’ in Dolton

Authorities are investigating after a baby was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a home in south suburban Dolton.

“I can confirm we are investigating the suspicious death of a baby,” Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said.

But Collins would not confirm reports that the decomposed body of a newborn was found in a bag inside a garage.

The Cook County medical examiner’s confirmed that a baby was found dead at the home near 157th and Drexel, but could not provide further information.

Dolton police, Illinois State Police and the medical examiner’s officer remain on the scene.