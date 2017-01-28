Police: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in West Town crash

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in West Town, authorities said. | NVP Video

The crash happened at 1:34 p.m. at Hubbard and Ashland, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Jeff Lyle. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles crashed into a pole, he said.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Police and Lyle.

Additional details about the crash weren’t immediately available.