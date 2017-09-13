Police: Pair attacked and robbed 80-year-old woman in Lincoln Park

A surveillance photo of the men who attacked and robbed an 80-year-old woman Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lill Street. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a pair of men who attacked and robbed an 80-year-old woman Tuesday evening in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The incident happened at 5:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Lill Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

One of the attackers was described as a black or Hispanic man, thought to be in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5 with dark facial hair, police said. He was seen wearing a dark t-shirt, faded blue jeans and black gym shoes.

The other robber was described as a black man with a dark complexion, thought to be in his 20s, police said. He was seen wearing a white tank top, faded blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.