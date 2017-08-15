Police: Park Ridge 7-Eleven robbed twice in less than a month

A 7-Eleven in northwest suburban Park Ridge was robbed at knifepoint for the second time in less than a month early Tuesday.

The latest robbery at the convenience store in the 500 block of Devon Avenue happened at 3:53 a.m., according to Park Ridge police.

A male entered the store, walked around the counter and approached the store clerk with a large hunting knife, police said. He demanded the clerk open the register, and then took about $200 in cash.

The suspect left the store, and the victim was not hurt, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build and dark hair, police said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask.

The clerk told police that the same man had committed a similar robbery at the store between two and three weeks before. The first robbery was not reported to the police department.