Police: Person dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in South Loop

A person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the South Loop, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 12:55 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue and found the person with a gunshot wound, police said. Their age and gender were unknown.

The wound was determined to be self-inflicted, and they were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.