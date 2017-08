Police: Person fatally struck by freight train in West Beverly

A person was fatally struck by a freight train Sunday morning in the West Beverly neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

The male, whose age was not known, was struck by the train at 3:43 a.m. near West 102nd Street and South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Police said the incident appears to be a suicide.