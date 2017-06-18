Police: Person found 2 family members stabbed to death in Austin home

Two people were found stabbed to death by a family member in their Austin home early Sunday on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

A male, whose age was unknown, returned home about 1:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of North LeClaire and found his family members with multiple stab wounds to their bodies, police said. He then called police.

The family members — a man in his mid-60s and a 69-year-old woman — were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area North detectives opened a homicide investigation, police said. The circumstances of the stabbing were unknown.