Police: Person found dead after car crashes into pole on NW Side

Chicago Police investigate in the 4200 block of West Diversey, where a car crashed into a pole then came to rest against a building early Thursday. | NVP News

A passenger was found dead and the driver took off after a car crashed into a pole early Thursday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The car crashed into the pole about 3:15 a.m. and came to rest against a building in the 4200 block of West Diversey, according to Chicago Police.

A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional details were not available and the Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The driver left the scene of the crash, police said.

No one was in custody early Thursday as the police Major Accidents Investigation Unit investigates the crash.