Police: Person killed in crash on I-294 near Crestwood

A person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 294 near southwest suburban Crestwood, state police said.

About 3:30 p.m., a person was killed when a Jeep SUV collided with a 2008 Kenworth Wrecker tow truck on northbound I-294 near West 135th Street, according to preliminary information from Illinois State Police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

As of 4:32 p.m., all lanes and the right shoulder were closed as police investigated. The lane shoulder remained open, state police said.