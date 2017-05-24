Police: Person killed in Fox Lake crash

One person was killed in a crash with a stopped semi truck Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Fox Lake, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 2000 Buick LeSabre was driving north on Route 12 and rear-ended a truck with a flatbed trailer that was stopped for a red traffic light at the intersection with Big Hollow Road, according to Fox Lake police.

The driver of the Buick was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The person’s name was withheld Tuesday pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is investigating the crash.