Police: Person killed in Little Village crash

A person was killed in a car crash Sunday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The crash happened about 6:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 28th Street, police said.

A male, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The police Major Accidents Investigation unit is investigating.