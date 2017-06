Police: Person killed in three-vehicle crash in Belmont Cragin

One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 9:53 a.m. at Cicero and Wellington, police said.

The victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. One person was pronounced dead on arrival.

Additional details weren’t immediately released. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.