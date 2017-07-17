Police: Person killed in Tri-State Tollway crash

A person was killed in a crash Monday morning on the Tri-State Tollway, according to Illinois State Police.

A semi-truck struck a car at 4:38 a.m. in a northbound lane of Interstate 294 near 115th Street in southwest suburban Worth, according to state police.

The car caught fire from the crash, and the driver, whose age and gender were unknown, was unable to get out and died, police said.

All northbound lanes of I-294 were closed except for the left lane, police said. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning.