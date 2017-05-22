Police: Person shot to death in northwest Indiana

A person was shot to death Monday evening in northwest Indiana, police said.

Gary, Indiana, police responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, according to a statement Lieutenant Dawn Westerfield, public information officer for the Gary Police Department.

Officers found a male who appeared to have been shot, Westerfield said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855.